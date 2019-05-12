|
|
Edna George Ferrendelli
Farmington - Edna George Ferrendelli, born in Walsenburg, Colorado on February 18, 1914, died in Farmington, New Mexico on March 18, 2019, at age 105.
Edna is the daughter of Kalil George and Effie Faris George, and the wife of Alex "Butch" Ferrendelli, who predeceased her in 1991. Edna and Butch moved to Farmington in 1954 where they owned and operated the SAV-MOR grocery store for many years. They were well known members of the Farmington business and social communities.
Survivors include her son, Dr. James Ferrendelli of Houston, Texas, six grandchildren, Elisabeth, Cynthia, Michael (Laurie), Christopher, William, and Anthony, and great granddaughter Leela Danielle Ferrendelli, as well as many other great grandchildren. Edna is also survived by her close friend and companion of many years, Mrs. Tammy Felix. William George Ferrendelli, her younger son, died in 2016.
A celebration of Edna's life will be held on Saturday, May 18th from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm, at the Courtyard by Marriott, 560 Scott Avenue, Farmington.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 12 to May 14, 2019