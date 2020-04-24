Resources
Farmington - Edward passed away at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Belleview, NM on September 26, 1933. He was preceded in death by his parents, L.C and Clero Davis, great grandson Jared Mollenkopf, granddaughter Jennifer Espinoza. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Phyllis M. Davis, daughter Karen Lowrance and spouse Larry, son H. Lee Davis and wife Verna. Grandchildren, Michele Grenfell, Debbie Michael, Audrey Fimbres, John Jobe, Joshua Jobe, and Jeremiah Jobe. Twenty great- great grandchildren and four great.

Ed moved back to New Mexico in 1962 working for the Arch Hurley Conservance District in Tucumcari, NM until 1971. He then moved to the Four Corners area working in the oil field. First with BCO, Co out of Lybrook, NM, Engineering Production Service and retiring from Amoco in 1997. He has many friends and family in the Quay County and San Juan area. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Cremation has been arranged and a memorial service will be planned later when all this virus business is over.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
