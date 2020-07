Edward "Ed" DuffLoveland, CO - Edward "Ed" Duff of Loveland, Colorado formerly of Farmington, New Mexico passed away peacefully July 24 at home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 54. Ed is survived by his Parents, Wife, Children, and countless Family and Friends. He fought cancer bravely. In lieu of flowers please share your memories of Ed with the family at edduff1413@gmail.com or leave the family a memory at www.viegutfuneralhome.com