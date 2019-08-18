|
Edward Hoban
Aztec - Edward Joseph Hoban, age 70 passed away at his home in Aztec, New Mexico on August 13, 2019. He was born in Minden, Nebraska on July 19, 1949.
Mr. Hoban retired from Williams Natural Gas Company. He enjoyed betting on the ponies at Sunray Casino. He was an avid fisherman, skier, and he loved to walk his dog Nitro.
He is survived by his son Aaron Saxon of Salt Lake City Utah. His Siblings; David Hoban and his wife Carol of Heartwell, NE., Patsy Hoban of NE, and Nancy Hoban of Kearney, NE. Along with his nephews; Chris, Ollie, and Colton. His niece Laura.
Mr. Hoban was preceded in death by his wife Joy Marie Hoban. His parents; Robert Hoban and Mildred Siren Hoban. His brother; Michael Hoban.
A memorial service will be held in Nebraska at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers include; Charlie Price, Jeremy, Jamie and Alanna Larkins, and his dog Nitro.
Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2019