Edward Martin Brown IV
Cuba - Edward Martin Brown IV, loving son, brother, husband, and father, passed from this life at his home in Cuba, NM on January 29th, 2020, at the age of 74. The viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 4th, at Cope Memorial Chapel in Aztec, NM from 4 to 7 p.m. His life celebration will take place at Aztec Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday, February 5th, at 10:00 a.m., with burial following at Aztec Cemetery.
Martin was born on September 16th, 1945, in Shreveport, Louisiana to Edward M Brown III and Freda Brown. He resided in several southern states, as well as in France, during his childhood. Martin earned his Bachelor's degree from Emory University with a major in French literature and a minor in German. He met Joan Milanovich while pursuing postgraduate studies at the University of Chicago, and they married on July 22nd, 1969. They were blessed with fifty years of marriage; three children, George (and wife Colleen St. John), Rachel and Anna Brown; and four grandchildren, Dallas, Shawn, Caleb, and Kari Brown.
Martin traveled widely and resided in many different places. He was employed as a forester for many years, and later as a greenhouse delivery driver. He served in ministry as a pastor for 41 years, in the states of Alabama, Maine, and New Mexico.
Martin was well-known for his sense of humor, friendly personality, and diplomatic manner. He enjoyed traveling off the beaten path and finding unique and local experiences. He was a lover of nature, and enjoyed bird watching, flowers and scenic drives. Most of all, he loved the Lord and touched many, many lives in his work and ministry. He was faithful.
Martin was preceded in death by his mother, Freda (Dick) Brown; his father, Edward Brown III; and his brother, Paul Brown. He is survived by his wife, Joan (Milanovich) Brown; his sister, Maria Brown; his step-mother, Joyce Myers-Brown; his son, George (and wife Colleen) Brown, his daughters, Rachel Brown and Anna Brown; his four grandchildren; and many cousins.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020