Services
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Miller Obituary
Edward Miller

Bloomfield - Edward O. Miller, 76, passed away in Farmington on November 7, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Eddie was born in Hobart, OK on April 29, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Oieda Miller. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Molly Kathleen Miller of Bloomfield; sister, Jaquita (husband Floyd) Shelton of Amarillo, TX and Chenilla Mixon of Hobart, OK. He left behind children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous niece and nephews and other relatives.

Eddie was one of the last real American cowboys and a man of his word. He was a blessing to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

A private memorial will be held by family at a later date.

Edward's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation, 804 N. Dustin Ave., 505-325-9611. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -