|
|
Edward Miller
Bloomfield - Edward O. Miller, 76, passed away in Farmington on November 7, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Eddie was born in Hobart, OK on April 29, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Oieda Miller. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Molly Kathleen Miller of Bloomfield; sister, Jaquita (husband Floyd) Shelton of Amarillo, TX and Chenilla Mixon of Hobart, OK. He left behind children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous niece and nephews and other relatives.
Eddie was one of the last real American cowboys and a man of his word. He was a blessing to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
A private memorial will be held by family at a later date.
Edward's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation, 804 N. Dustin Ave., 505-325-9611. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019