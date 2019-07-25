|
Edward O. Shannon
Aztec - Edward Odell Shannon 78, walked into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by family on July 22nd, 2019.
Ed is survived by his wife, Charlotte Shannon of 17 years, daughters; Virginia Lee Rodgers (Scott), Dora Lee Busch (Chester), brothers; Lonnie, Vernon, Bill and Tony Shannon, sisters; Audrey Arnett and Ellamay, grandchildren; Cody Busch, Tasha Meador (Steve), Clint Busch and James Duff as well as 9 great-grandchildren that he loved and adored. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Allen and Audrey Leatha, sister Lorriane, his first wife, Mary Nadine in 1968, his second wife Rose Jesusita in 2000, daughter Virginia Ann and son Edward Odell.
Ed served our country proudly in the US Navy from 1960-1964. Following his service Ed was a Mechanic Supervisor at Halliburton for 27 years. He was a kind, soft spoken, devoted father and husband that enjoyed spending his time with all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, carpentry, and farming the land he was so proud of. He lived to Serve God and God's people as a Deacon of his church spending countless hours ministering to all those around him. A Celebration of Ed's life will take place July 27th, 2019 10:30am at Mountain Vista Baptist Church 4401 Wildflower Mesa Dr. Farmington NM. Full Military Honors will follow at the Garden of Honors, Memory Garden Cemetery. Flowers, condolences and donations may be offered at Alternative Choice Funeral Home 804 N. Dustin Ave, Farmington, NM 87410
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 25, 2019