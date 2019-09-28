|
|
Edward Robinson
Farmington - Private Edward Robinson, passed away at 92 years old on Monday September 23, 2019 in Farmington, NM. Ed was born December 24, 1926 in San Antonio, TX to Frank and Donnie Robinson. He spent his early years in Sweetwater and San Antonio, TX. At age 18, Ed was drafted into the United States Army Air Corp, as a part of the Army Air Forces Base Unit in Orlando, FL. He was awarded the Victory Medal World War II and was Honorably discharged in 1948 for health reasons.
Ed was the third oldest of nine siblings but was still considered mama's boy, who fondly named him "Sun Baby". He often recalled his mother's baking and cooking which had inspired his deep love for food. Ed was infamously known for asking, "what's for lunch" in the middle of breakfast. His lifelong love of eating led to his love of cooking. Ed cooked in and owned various restaurants throughout Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona for over 62 years. He was well-known for his southwestern dishes (Navajo Tacos, smoked meats, and fiery green and red chili), earning him the nickname "Navajo Ed". He often hosted celebrities in his restaurants, even standing in for Christopher Reeve in one of the "Superman" films in Page AZ.
Edward's cooking had won over the love of his life, Elsie Johnson, in 1965. Elsie, growing up in a poor home, had never tasted an egg until she met Ed. The two were officially married on 11/22/1967 in Las Vegas, NV. In 52 years of marriage, the couple had four children, fourteen grandchildren, ran countless restaurants, and served the Lord wholeheartedly. In the mid 1970's, Edward gave his heart to the Lord, experiencing life-change re-newness like never before. The anger and bitterness he had held for several years, left him and only Gods Love remained. Physical healing from alcoholism and other life-saving miracles propelled his Christian walk. While, Ed was not perfect by any means, he truly loved God and others passionately. One could not meet Ed and not hear of God's faithfulness, goodness, or gratefulness to him. At the age of 90 Edward continued to work for Meals On Wheels and Farmington School Transportation Department, inevitable inspiring encouragement and changing hearts of the younger generation and co-workers at the bus yard. The family is comforted in knowing he is now where he always longed to be, in heaven cooking his famous chili for his Savior King Jesus.
Edward Robinson was preceded in death by: Brothers: Benny, Earnest, Elroy, Robert, and Booker T, Sister Rhetta Mae, Son-in-law Chico, Grandson Colten, Son Pee Wee. Ed is survived by sisters: Doris Jean & Dorothy Robinson; enduring wife, Elsie Robinson, and his children: Eddie Lee R (Plus 9 Grand Kids & 4 Great Grand Kids), Charlene, Suehelen, Earl, Tina, Angie, and Eddie Lee S, and their spouses' Larry Wood, Don Manchester, Tess Robinson, and Jake Adair; and his grandchildren, Tyson, Keegan, Tre Brenten, Austin, Ben, Michael, Dylan, Ashton, Maasai, Angel, Jared, Bain, Aliyah, Monroe, Kain, and Kael. There will be a Celebration Memorial Service for Edward Robinson on Sunday September 29th at 4 p.m. at Bloomfield Assembly of God. All are welcome to join in this celebration of a life dedicated to King Jesus. Edwards ashes will be buried with Military Honors at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe NM, on Friday October 18, 2019 at 2:15 pm.
