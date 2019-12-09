|
|
Edwin Armstrong
Farmington - Ed Armstrong Jr. passed away on 12/6/19 at the age of 81 in Farmington, NM. He was born on 10/6/38 in Vinita, Oklahoma to parents Edwin Armstrong and Bessie Armstrong.
Ed grew up in Paris, Texas and graduated from Paris High School in 1956. He worked closely with a wide range of individuals, families and businesses during his 47 years as an entrepreneur and resident. After leaving a corporate career in marketing and sales, he opened Armstrong County Insurance when he relocated to Farmington in 1972. He also created Armstrong Properties and was president of Valley Construction and Development Inc, a local real estate development and investment company. He was managing partner of BEMAC, LLC. Ed was a member of the New Mexico Amigos and was a commissioner of the New Mexico Human Rights Division. He served on the board of directors for the Salvation Army, Farmington Chamber of Commerce, San Juan Country Club, Professional Insurance Agents of New Mexico, and San Juan Development Corporation. He was a past member of the Farmington Lions Club and Rotary Club. He received his certified insurance Counselor (CIC) designation in 1977. He earned a bachelors degree from the University of North Texas.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Bessie Armstrong and brother, Fred Armstrong. Ed is survived by his Wife Margaret Armstrong and sons, Edwin Armstrong, and Robert (Bob) and Sherill Armstrong. He is also survived by grandsons, Coury Armstrong, William Nelson and Nick Nelson; great granddaughter, Ila Nelson.
There will be a mass at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 12th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Farmington Public Library Foundation or a .
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019