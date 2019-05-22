Edythe Killgore



Aztec - On Thursday, May 16th, 2019, Edythe Killgore, loving wife and mother of six children, passed away at the age of 88.



Edythe was born on October 20th, 1930 in Concord, NH to Wilfred and Hazel Lesperance. She has been a resident of Aztec, NM for 51 years, however she never lost her New England accent.



She will be remembered for her quick wit, unique humor and giving heart. She loved the ocean, hummingbirds and lighthouses.



Edythe is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents and her eldest son, Robert Jr. She is survived by her children Suzy (Dan) Palmer, Jim Killgore, Cindy Sloan, Karen Crouch and Clayton (Rita) Killgore; grandchildren Vikki (Armand) Nolin, Steve (Trisha) Palmer, Matthew (Alexandra) Killgore, Kodi Killgore, Laura Liebel and Leasha Roller; several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Lois Jordan.



A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 from 5-6pm at Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache St.



The family is requesting donations be made to The Salvation Army in lieu of flowers. Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary