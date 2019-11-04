|
Elain Brandy
Fruitland - Elain Brandy of Fruitland, New Mexico passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Farmington after a brief illness. She was born on February 8, 1940 in Clovis, NM to Henry and Sally Lancaster Trent. She was educated in Clovis Schools and graduated from Clovis High School in the class of 1958. She lived most of her life in New Mexico. Elain is survived by her husband, Lou Brandy of Fruitland, a sister, Kathy Mercer of Tucson, Arizona, a son, Michael Rodriguez of London, England. She was preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Glenna mercer. Cremation will take place, and a private family disposition of remains will take place in the near future.
Elain's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral & cremation 804 N Dustin Ave. Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-325-9611
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019