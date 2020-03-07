Services
Aztec - Elaine Young, 71, of Aztec, NM was called home to join family and friends on March 4, 2020. She was born in Richfield, UT to John Reed Jackson and Rhea Jane Huntsman Jackson Nelson, both pre-deceased. She is survived by her husband, Warren "Dale" Young, children, Warren Young II, Katie Probert (Nathan), Wendy Olivas (Oscar), and Brianna Young, as well as many extended relatives. Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home in Farmington, NM. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Farmington LDS Stake Center located at 4400 College Blvd. Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
