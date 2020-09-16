Elbert Clay MorrisTocito - Elbert Clay Morris, 79, a USMC veteran, passed from this life on September 15, 2020 at his home in Tocito, New Mexico. He was born July 23, 1941 to John and Bessie Morris in Portales, New Mexico.Elbert served a life in service to his country and community. He served 10 years I the USMC, a Vietnam Veteran, with a rank of Staff Sergent. He then became a police officer for the cities of Farmington, New Mexico, Aztec, New Mexico, Clovis, New Mexico, Lovington, New Mexico and then returning to Aztec, New Mexico to retire as police chief. He then became a security guard at San Juan Regional Medical Center.A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Farmington, NM.