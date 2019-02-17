|
|
Eleanor Lobato - Age 82
Our Mama left us peacefully on February 12, 2019, surrounded by her children. Born Janury 22, 1937 in Delores, CO, and married Jose Lobato in 1954, Eleanor led a full life. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, hand crafting stunning blankets, and helping her family and those around her. Affectionately known as Miss Ellie, she worked at Hacienda Home Center for 30+ years, from it's opening to closing day.
She is survived by five children: Theodore (Tami), Robert (Hollis), Brenda, Vincent and Lisa (Allan), 24 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren & 4 great great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by son, Gregory.
We would like to thank Basin Hospice, particularly Bernadette, RN for providing exceptional, compassionate care.
Religious Services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 11:00am and will be followed by a Celebration of Life held at the Civic Center at 12 noon.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019