Eleanor Paisley Brown Cornelius
- - Eleanor Paisley Brown Cornelius was born August 4, 1922, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She died August 9, 2019 in Hendersonville, TN. A high school graduate, she attended secretarial school in Denver, Colorado. Her fiancé was killed in World War II. After the war, she was living and working in Durango, Colorado where she met and married Keith Paisley, the father of her two children. They moved several times, ultimately settling in Farmington, NM, an oil boom town at the time. He died in 1968. She then married Scott Brown, a real estate developer and land-owner in 1969 and they had a happy marriage for three decades. After Scott Brown's death, she married Quincy Cornelius, a pilot and World War II Veteran whose family farm supplied hops to the Coors Beer Company. They enjoyed their times at their homes Tucson, AZ, and Farmington, NM.
After Quincy's death she eventually moved to Hendersonville, TN to the Park Place Retirement Center where she lived for seven years.
She is survived by daughter, Kaye Palmer (husband, David) of Gallatin, TN and her son, Gary Paisley (wife, Marsha) of Farmington, NM. Other survivors are grandchildren, Hilary Church (husband, Jason); great-grandchildren, Mitchell and Maddox, Hendersonville, TN and Jeffery Palmer (wife, Bela); and great-grandsons, Nick and Nathan, Marietta, GA; Ian Paisley, Farmington, NM, and Lindsay Paisley, Austin, TX.
Eleanor was an administrative assistant for BP Amoco Production until her retirement. She was an avid golfer, bridge player, skier, motorcycle rider, and gardener. Before she married, she took flying lessons. She was a true Western gal, proficient at horseback riding and target practice. She loved life, her friends, and family. She will be deeply missed.
Gathering of Family & Friends will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M., at Hendersonville Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be http://act.alz.org/goto/eleanor.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019