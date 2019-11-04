|
Elena Everett
Farmington - Elena was 68yrs old and lived in Farmington, NM. She passed away on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019. She was born on September 5th, 1951 in Clinton, IN to Wilbur "Webb" Sills and Virgina Lawson.
Elena grew up throughout Indiana and Illinois before moving to Arizona with her mother, step father Francis Gene Navel, and her siblings. They eventually moved to Farmington where she met her future husband, Cecil Everett. They dated briefly and then married soon after. After having two sons, Cecil's job moved the family to Combs Kentucky where they lived until Cecil's passing in 1979. Elena returned to Farmington with her two sons, where she remained as a single mother until she could finally, 40 years later, be reunited with her soulmate in heaven.
Elena is preceded in death by her parents Webb and Virginia, husband Cecil Everett, sister Peggy Wilding, brother Kenneth Spencer, and brothers in-law Larmen Everett and Steve Wilding. She is survived by her brothers Gary Navel and David Sills, her sons Daniel and Jacon Everett, daughters in law Mary and Christy Everett, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Elena's grandsons Joshua Brown, Daniel Dial, Devon Everett, Ceth Everett, "adopted" grandsons Shane Hurford, Elijah Ramirez, and alternate pallbearer Ian Crochet. Her funeral will be held at Cope Memorial Chapel in Farmington @ 10am on November 7th, 2019 and will be officiated by pastor Kieth Corley. Her viewing will be from 9-10am the morning of the service. Elena will be laid to rest next to her soulmate, Cecil, at Memory Gardens following the service. If you would like to send flowers, please go to Cope Memorial's website.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019