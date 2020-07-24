Elinor Perry
Aztec - Elinor Jane Perry
May 14, 1935 - July 22, 2020
Elinor Jane Perry, age 85 of Aztec, passed away Wednesday, July 22nd, at San Juan Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
She was the seventh of eight children born to Murtice and Harold Rice and was born in Cedar Hill, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin, on Thanksgiving Day 2019.
Elinor is survived by daughters Linda Walker (Jerry) of Aztec, Denisa Knutson (Jerry) of Bloomfield, and Marlene Trigg (Norm Imel) of Albuquerque.
She was a proud grandmother of eight; Debbie Foelker, Chris Walker, Kim West of Aztec, Heath Amon of Bloomfield, David Liebel of Farmington, Anjee Hall of Bloomfield, Tommi Sly of Artesia, and Marissa Chavez of Salt Lake City. She dearly loved 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Elinor married Melvin on September 16, 1950 in Gallup, New Mexico. She was a homemaker most of her adult life but did spend a number of years as a seamstress in a drapery shop in Aztec.
Elinor and Melvin were saved in 1969 at a James Robison Revival in Farmington, and both became active members of First Baptist Church in Aztec. She served as a church hostess for many years. She and Melvin were messengers to the San Juan and Baptist Convention of New Mexico meetings over the years and served on various committees in these organizations.
Elinor and Melvin's favorite pastimes were camping with family members and especially enjoyed their fall and winter trips to Quartzsite and the deserts in Arizona. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by family and friends at family reunions - especially those in Pie Town where the Perry family homesteaded.
Funeral services are scheduled at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 25, at First Baptist Church, 700 Navajo Ave. in Aztec with Dr. Mike Napier, Pastor of FBC, Aztec officiating. Viewing for family and friends will take place from 8:30 a.m.to 9:30 a.m. preceding the service.
Pall Bearers include Chris Walker, Heath Amon, David Liebel, Randall Keeswood, Darby West, Warman Hall, and Rick Crawford. Honorary Pall Bearers are Elinor's great and great-great grandchildren.
For friends and family who are not able to attend, the services will be live-streamed on YouTube, FaceBook Live (search First Baptist Church, Aztec), and on the church's website (www.firstaztec.org
).
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Mexico Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 629, Portales, NM 88130 or online at https://www.nmbch.com/give/
.