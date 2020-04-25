|
|
Eliza Montoya
It is with great sadness and sorrow that the family informs you of the passing of Mrs. Eliza Montoya, age 98, she went to be with our Lord in a peaceful sleep on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Waiting for her at the gates of heaven was her Beloved Lord and Saints along with her deceased husband Julian Montoya. Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, and aunt was born on January 17th, 1922 in Lumberton, New Mexico, to Antonio Jose Lucero and Carlota Lucero. In October of 1940 she married Julian Montoya and together they raised 5 children, the oldest Stella Herrera deceased and husband Pres Herrera, (deceased) Pueblo, CO, Abbie Montoya, Lumberton, NM, Tony Montoya and spouse Adriana Montoya, Carmichael, CA David Montoya and spouse Irene Montoya, Lumberton, NM, Rick Montoya and spouse Teressa Montoya, Bloomfield, NM, and special grandson Larry L Abeyta (deceased). They were married for 65 years before Julian passed away on April 13th, 2006. She is survived by brother Mr. Gilbert Lucero and spouse Mary Lucero (deceased) of Colorado Springs, CO, sister Mrs. Alice Valdez and husband Alex Valdez of Bloomfield, NM, deceased are her brother Josecito Lucero, Lumberton, NM, sister Margaret Alcon, Las Vegas, NM.
She was a successful small business owner for many years in the community of Lumberton, NM where she and her husband operated the "BEST" Mexican Food restaurant in all of New Mexico for many years. Her survivors include 25 Grandchildren, 54 Great-Grandchildren and 19 Great-Great-Grandchildren, along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Homes of Farmington, NM. The family will be notifying you of services to be held at a future date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020