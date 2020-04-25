Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Eliza Montoya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eliza Montoya

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eliza Montoya Obituary
Eliza Montoya

It is with great sadness and sorrow that the family informs you of the passing of Mrs. Eliza Montoya, age 98, she went to be with our Lord in a peaceful sleep on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Waiting for her at the gates of heaven was her Beloved Lord and Saints along with her deceased husband Julian Montoya. Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, and aunt was born on January 17th, 1922 in Lumberton, New Mexico, to Antonio Jose Lucero and Carlota Lucero. In October of 1940 she married Julian Montoya and together they raised 5 children, the oldest Stella Herrera deceased and husband Pres Herrera, (deceased) Pueblo, CO, Abbie Montoya, Lumberton, NM, Tony Montoya and spouse Adriana Montoya, Carmichael, CA David Montoya and spouse Irene Montoya, Lumberton, NM, Rick Montoya and spouse Teressa Montoya, Bloomfield, NM, and special grandson Larry L Abeyta (deceased). They were married for 65 years before Julian passed away on April 13th, 2006. She is survived by brother Mr. Gilbert Lucero and spouse Mary Lucero (deceased) of Colorado Springs, CO, sister Mrs. Alice Valdez and husband Alex Valdez of Bloomfield, NM, deceased are her brother Josecito Lucero, Lumberton, NM, sister Margaret Alcon, Las Vegas, NM.

She was a successful small business owner for many years in the community of Lumberton, NM where she and her husband operated the "BEST" Mexican Food restaurant in all of New Mexico for many years. Her survivors include 25 Grandchildren, 54 Great-Grandchildren and 19 Great-Great-Grandchildren, along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Homes of Farmington, NM. The family will be notifying you of services to be held at a future date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eliza's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -