Elizabeth Gena Estes Taylor
- - Elizabeth Gena Estes Taylor, fondly known as Bettie, left this world to reside in heaven with her Lord on June 27, 2019. Bettie was born on September 10, 1936 in Sulfur Springs, Texas to Morgan Reid and Mary Eleanor Estes; she was their only child.
Bettie graduated high school from Snyder, Texas and married her high school sweetheart Gordon Wayne Taylor. They had four children: Paul Reid Taylor, Rebecca Rae Taylor, Gordon Scott Taylor and Tracie Dianne Taylor-Grace.
Bettie began college in 1966 at Tarleton Junior College. She obtained her associates degree and transferred to the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) to finish her degree in education. While at UTEP, she did her student teaching at Ft. Bliss and began the grass roots program of Reading is Fundamental (RIF) there. She took RIF to her first teaching assignment in Hagerman, NM as a reading specialist working also with ESL students. Bettie had a passion for teaching children to read. She began working on her graduate degree in the summers at the University of New Mexico until she completed this and began working in education administration. She moved to Aztec, NM in 1976 and worked in the central office for another 20 years prior to her retirement in 1994. Bettie loved her work and was devoted to the education of children throughout her career.
Bettie was good at anything she put her mind to. She was a mentor to many teachers. She was a skilled seamstress, loved gardening and was an avid reader. She was famous for wonderful meals; especially her delicious pies. She had a "can do" attitude that pushed her to get things done despite any obstacle. Most importantly, Bettie had a deep faith in God that allowed her to persevere through many hardships in life. Most importantly; she loved her family and taught Christian values to all of us.
Bettie is preceded in death by her beloved maternal grandparents, her parents, her children Paul Reid, Rebecca Rae, and grandson Matthew. She is survived by her children Scott Taylor (Tammy), daughter Tracie Grace (Ryan), grandchildren: Lauren Simpson, James (LeighAnn) and Tyler Taylor,Glenda Lucero (Eugene), Cody Aguilar (Ginny), Kristen Simmons (Jordan) and great grandchildren: Cassandra Lucero, Bryson Lucero, Brooklyn Lucero, Laura Aguilar, Lily Aguilar, Wyatt Simmons, Kenzie Simmons, Aaron and Ethan Simpson, Jaxon Dynneson, Jensen and Jarrett Taylor. Also, many cousins that have stayed in touch with her and she loved dearly.
There will be a brief graveside service on Saturday, June 29 @ 1030 at the Aztec cemetery (700 Chamisa Ave., Aztec, NM 87410).
In lieu of flowers, you may honor Bettie by making a donation to the Aztec Municipal Schools Alumni Foundation at the Aztec Citizen's Bank.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from June 29 to June 30, 2019