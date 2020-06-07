Elizabeth "Tina" P. Hollingworth



Elizabeth "Tina" P. Hollingworth left this earthly home to be with her heavenly Father on May 2, 2020. She was so full of love that it just bubbled out of her. A butterfly on a cloudy day bringing sunlight to everyone she touched.



She enjoyed fishing, hunting and gambling for sure. Yard work was a great past time to keep her busy. And if you knew Tina, you knew her laughter and that wonderful smile.



Adren and Tina had no children, but every child they came into contact with became their child making their lives filled with children from all over. Tina worked for Dr. Steve Clark Orthodontist for 50+ years as a lab technician, retiring in 2014.



Tracy Williamson, Charles Hickman (deceased), Sherry Buffington, Sue Peck, Larry and Dawn Maston were very important people in Tina's life. I know we are missing so many that are were so important to her, but please know that you are in our hearts and thank you dearly for loving her.



Tina is survived by her husband of 39 years, Adren, of Farmington, 3 sisters and 2 brothers all from Canada.



Cremation has taken place under the direction of Farmington Funeral Home. Services will be determined at a later date.









