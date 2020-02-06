|
Elizabeth Talk, 75 yrs old of Shiprock, New Mexico went to be with our Heavenly Father on January 29, 2020. She is survived in death by husband Robert R. Talk, Sr. 3-daughters Dorene Talk of Gallup, New Mexico, Shalmarie Talk of Pryor, Oklahoma and Sharlene Talk of Albuquerque, New Mexico. 1- son Corey J. Talk of Shiprock, New Mexico, and numerous sisters, brother, nieces and nephews. 4 grandchildren - Tisheena S. Talk, Taymica K. Talk, Nisha Talk and Justin Willhite of Pryor, Oklahoma. 11- Great-Grandchildren: Quamare N. White, Samara Smith, Tyrus Smith, Nicolaus Willhite, Starmarie Willhite, Journey Willhite, Jordan Willhite, Jada Willhite, Jessiah Willhite, Malikye Lewis and Jakobi Lewis.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by son's Kimbro J. Talk, Robert Talk, JR., grandson's Nathan B. Talk, Preston Willhite and granddaughter Nicole E. Adams.
Liz, as she was called, was a home maker. She enjoyed the Native Indian Countries where she grew up, along with grazing and herding livestocks. Liz had several hobbies such as silversmith, ceramic making, sewing and crocheting.
Elizabeth husband Robert R. Talk, SR., were married for 58 yrs. They enjoyed traveling, eating new cuisines, bingo and going to different casinos.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Desert View Funeral Home Chapel in Shiprock, New Mexico. Interment to follow at Shiprock Community Cemetery, Shiprock, New Mexico.
Elizabeth left this world with an everlasting impact on our heart and she will be missed.
Elizabeth is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, LLC, North of US Highway 491 of Shiprock, New Mexico (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020