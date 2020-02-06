Services
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Talk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Talk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Talk Obituary
Elizabeth Talk, 75 yrs old of Shiprock, New Mexico went to be with our Heavenly Father on January 29, 2020. She is survived in death by husband Robert R. Talk, Sr. 3-daughters Dorene Talk of Gallup, New Mexico, Shalmarie Talk of Pryor, Oklahoma and Sharlene Talk of Albuquerque, New Mexico. 1- son Corey J. Talk of Shiprock, New Mexico, and numerous sisters, brother, nieces and nephews. 4 grandchildren - Tisheena S. Talk, Taymica K. Talk, Nisha Talk and Justin Willhite of Pryor, Oklahoma. 11- Great-Grandchildren: Quamare N. White, Samara Smith, Tyrus Smith, Nicolaus Willhite, Starmarie Willhite, Journey Willhite, Jordan Willhite, Jada Willhite, Jessiah Willhite, Malikye Lewis and Jakobi Lewis.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by son's Kimbro J. Talk, Robert Talk, JR., grandson's Nathan B. Talk, Preston Willhite and granddaughter Nicole E. Adams.

Liz, as she was called, was a home maker. She enjoyed the Native Indian Countries where she grew up, along with grazing and herding livestocks. Liz had several hobbies such as silversmith, ceramic making, sewing and crocheting.

Elizabeth husband Robert R. Talk, SR., were married for 58 yrs. They enjoyed traveling, eating new cuisines, bingo and going to different casinos.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Desert View Funeral Home Chapel in Shiprock, New Mexico. Interment to follow at Shiprock Community Cemetery, Shiprock, New Mexico.

Elizabeth left this world with an everlasting impact on our heart and she will be missed.

Elizabeth is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, LLC, North of US Highway 491 of Shiprock, New Mexico (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -