|
|
Ellinda M. Garnenez
Shiprock - Ellinda M Garnenez was born February 10, 1928 in Fort Defiance, AZ and passed April 13, 2019 in Shiprock, NM. Services will be held Christ the King Catholic Church, on April 22, 2019. Rosary will start at 9:30am-10am, services will follow. She will be laid to rest at the Shiprock Cemetery. The reception will be at Shiprock Chapter House from 11am to 4pm.
She is survived by her sons, Timothy Garnenez SR (Barbara), Junie Garnenez (Thitirat), Perryen Garnenez (Amina); her daughters Pennye Valade (Fredrick), Lonna Harwood (Herbert), Amanda Mariano (Vincent SR), Edwina Garcia (Late Ignacio), Mahalia Garnenez; and her sister, Isabel Fuller (William). Preceded in death by her husband, Perry Garnenez; her parents, Hosteen Hitso and Anita Mae Wauneka; her brothers, Dan, David, Louis, Carl, Billie Wauneka; and her sisters, Nellie Roanhorse, Eleanor Bustamante, Vida Nelson, Jane Benallie. She also had 31 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren, and lived to see her first great great grandchild.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019