Elliott Joe Bidtah



Graveside services for our Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Brother, Elliott Joe Bidtah will be on June 26, 2020, at 11 am in Shiprock NM. He was Totsohníí born for Tåchiiníí. He was the youngest of 8 siblings. He is survived by Son Edmund, Daughters Melinda, Linda, Kayla, Elrisa and Lynnelle Joe. Sisters Julia Walter of Tuba City,Az and Lillie Silversmith of Sanders,Az. Numerous grandchildrens, nieces & nephews. He's proceeded in death by his loving Wife Jean Rose Bidtah, Parents Joe Bidtah & Blackhorse's daughter. Brothers Tom & Lewis Joe, Sister Virginia Woodis and a older brother & sister.



Please abide by the Funeral Home's policy:



Stay in your vehicles, social distancing, wear masks and gloves.









