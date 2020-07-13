Eloisa Gutierrez

Eloisa GutierrezFarmington - Eloisa M. Gutierrez, 98, passed away peacefully in Farmington, New Mexico on July 10, 2020.She was born on April 7, 1922, to Lorenzo Montoya and Perfecta Gutierrez-Montoya in LaJara, New Mexico; where she was a lifelong resident.Eloisa was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fabian Gutierrez and 10 siblings. She is survived by her daughter Tillie Gutierrez in Farmington, NM, son Remijio Gutierrez, wife Carolyn, and granddaughter Alicia Gutierrez of Corrales, NM, daughter Elsira Gutierrez and Nathaniel Hernandez of Pueblo, Colorado plus many nieces and nephews.Eloisa loved LaJara, where she was a farmer, rancher and gardener. She loved to quilt, crochet, knit and weave.Services will be at Santo Nino Church in LaJara, NM. A viewing will be at 9:30am, rosary at 10:00am and funeral mass will follow at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Father Cornelious is officiating. Interment to follow in the LaJara Cemetery.Pall-bearers are Sosteno Gutierrez, Felix Gutierrez, David Morales, Clarence Morales, Elmer Morales and Nathaniel Hernandez.Arrangements are under the direction of Farmington Funeral Home.