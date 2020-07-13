1/1
Eloisa Gutierrez
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eloisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eloisa Gutierrez

Farmington - Eloisa M. Gutierrez, 98, passed away peacefully in Farmington, New Mexico on July 10, 2020.

She was born on April 7, 1922, to Lorenzo Montoya and Perfecta Gutierrez-Montoya in LaJara, New Mexico; where she was a lifelong resident.

Eloisa was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fabian Gutierrez and 10 siblings. She is survived by her daughter Tillie Gutierrez in Farmington, NM, son Remijio Gutierrez, wife Carolyn, and granddaughter Alicia Gutierrez of Corrales, NM, daughter Elsira Gutierrez and Nathaniel Hernandez of Pueblo, Colorado plus many nieces and nephews.

Eloisa loved LaJara, where she was a farmer, rancher and gardener. She loved to quilt, crochet, knit and weave.

Services will be at Santo Nino Church in LaJara, NM. A viewing will be at 9:30am, rosary at 10:00am and funeral mass will follow at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Father Cornelious is officiating. Interment to follow in the LaJara Cemetery.

Pall-bearers are Sosteno Gutierrez, Felix Gutierrez, David Morales, Clarence Morales, Elmer Morales and Nathaniel Hernandez.

Arrangements are under the direction of Farmington Funeral Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Viewing
09:30 AM
Santo Nino Church
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Rosary
10:00 AM
Santo Nino Church
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Santo Nino Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved