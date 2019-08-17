|
Elsie V. Gates
Farmington - Elsie V. Gates, 100, of Farmington, NM, died August 7, 2019. Elsie grew up near Traer, Iowa and lived most of her adult life there. She and her husband, Kenneth, moved to Farmington in 1988.
She is preceded in death by her husband and leaves behind her daughters, Mary Etta Wieck of Minneapolis, Katheryn Smith and Kristine Ashworth of Farmington, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial is planned for Thanksgiving.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019