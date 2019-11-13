|
Emerson Nez Begay
Bloomfield - Emerson Nez Begay, 56, of Bloomfield, NM passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Bloomfield, NM. He was born on October 7, 1963 in Otis, NM to Eva Nez Begay, born to Todichiinii (Bitterwater Clan), born for Hashtlishnii (Mud Clan).
Emerson attended Berean Mission, Navajo School, Park Ave Elem. Graduated for Talking Leaves Job Corp in Talaquah, OK - 1983. He attended Bill Willis Training Center in Talaquah, Ok and received his certification for carpentry.
Emerson was employed by Century Construction and did many odd jobs for people, remodeling or building homes or other projects. His hobbies included beadwork, reading Tony Hillerman and Mystery Books. He loved the outdoors, hiking, fishing, jogging and hauling wood.
Emerson is preceded in death by his father, Leo Nez Begay, brother, Earl Nez Begay, sister, Marion Nez Begay.
Emerson is survived by his mother, Eva Nez Begay, brothers, Ernie Nez Begay, Erwin Nez Begay, Harold Nez Begay, AD Nez Begay, sisters, Marylou Nez Begay, Marilyn Talamante, Verna Volker.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at B.I.C. Community Center, Otis, NM, officiated by Joseph Mehesy, burial to follow at B.I.C. Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers, Ernie Nez Begay, Erwin Nez Begay, Harold Nez Begay, Gerald Jim, AD Nez Begay, Brian Nez Begay, Anthony Talamante, Brandon Talamante
Emerson's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel, 458 Road 6100, PO Box 2188, Kirtland, NM 87417, 505-598-9636. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019