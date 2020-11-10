Emilie E. Foster



Edmond, OK - October 21, 1935- November 4, 2020



Emile E. Foster, 85, Edmond, Oklahoma, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus, surrounded by her family on November 4, 2020. She was born in Margaretville, NY to William and Beth Hylander.



She was an administrator and business partner with her husband for over 30 years in Farmington and Gallup, NM. She was an amazing, wonderful, wife, Mom & Grandma! She was known for being a gentle, kind and very wise woman filled with compassion for people, especially the hurting. Her lifestyle reflected her love for Jesus and treated people like she would want to be. She taught her children to love the Lord. She taught us and those around her to always put Jesus first and everything else in life will fall into place (Matthew 6:33).



Besides her parents, Emilie was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, veteran William A. Foster and son, William J. Foster. She is survived by her daughters, Jo McGuffin (Steve) and Sharon McCrary (Mike), her grandchildren, Jordan McGuffin, Sean McGuffin (Monica), Stephanie Hopkins (David), Chris Martin and Brandon Foster, and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by two sisters, Ruth Starritt (Odis), TX, and Alice Naczi, FL. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and their families.



Emilie will be buried in Farmington, NM, next to her late husband. She is now at rest in heaven because she chose Jesus to be her Lord and Savior.



In lieu of flowers or donations, please be intentionally present for someone homebound, whether it is in your church, neighborhood or community. Do a Bible study, watch a movie or share a meal but spend your time - giving of your self is a precious gift God has given you for the living!









