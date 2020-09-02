Emma Rochelle Stock
Farmington - Emma Rochelle Stock, 84, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, in her home, surrounded by loved ones. Emma was born in Lakeside, Arizona on January 17, 1936 to James LeRoy Burke and Montez Hall Burke. Emma attended Lakeside High School in Arizona and attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She married James Ardell Stock on October 18, 1957 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were later sealed in the Mesa Arizona temple of the Church of Latter-Day Saints. Emma was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, singing, playing the piano, reading scriptures, spending time with her grandchildren, and getting her hair and nails done.
She is survived by her sons James Brent Stock, Zane Kevin Stock, Dallas Legrand Stock, brother Monte LeRoy Burke, sisters Helen Masterson and Cherilyn Shoemacher, grandchildren Chris Talamante, Brittany Gillihan, Morgan Stock, Heather Thompson, Alicia Crowell, Austin Ogan, Tyler Stock, Kevin Stock, Cody Watson, Mathew Watson and Jayden Stock. Emma is proceeded in death by her parents James LeRoy Burke, Montez Hall Burke, brothers Thomas L. Burke, Trent H. Burke and G. Wesley Burke, sisters Joyce Cagle, Jean Neilsen and Mannon Dalton, son Jared Lamar Stock, daughters Shannon Rochelle Ogan and Jennifer Marcena Rife.
A viewing will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Brewer Lee and Larkin Funeral Home in Farmington, New Mexico. A viewing will be held at 7:00 pm Friday, September 11, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home in Show Low, Arizona. A service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Show Low LDS Chapel in Show Low, Arizona.
Emma's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688.
