Erma Lazelle Killgore
Bloomfield - Erma Lazelle (Vaught) Killgore, 91, of Bloomfield, passed away in Aztec, NM on Friday, May 3, 2019. Erma was born April 20, 1928 in Tahoka, TX to Baltimore Maryland and Flossie Elnora Vaught. She was the third of 7 children. She married the love of her life Veral Vernon Killgore on November 16, 1946 in San Juan County, NM. They were married 62 years. Growing up during the Depression she learned to work hard and appreciate everything she had. Family was everything to her and she loved hosting her friends and family. She instilled these values into her children, as well. She was known for her hospitality and the coffee was always ready. Her peach cobbler, banana bread, German chocolate cake and chocolate gravy were her specialties. You never left her home without a jar of grape juice for the road. Erma and Veral owned and operated V&E Industries in Bloomfield for 35 years where they stripped, repaired and refinished furniture. She was jokingly referred to as "The Bloomfield Stripper". She always worked extremely hard and enjoyed helping others. She was the strongest woman we have ever known. We were blessed to have her in our lives. She will be forever missed.
Erma was preceded in death by her loving husband Veral Vernon Killgore, son Veral Vernon Killgore Jr, her parents, brothers Leon Vaught and Donald Vaught, sister Mattie Vaught, step-daughter Ila Sue Martinez, son-in-law Leroy Sandoval, grandchildren Alisha Herman and Nicholas Padilla and great-great granddaughter Addison Moore. She is survived by 4 daughters Flossie (Danny) Jordan of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Linda (Frank) Herman, Shirley Sandoval and Kathy (Felipe) Estrada all of Bloomfield. 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, sister Adele Killgore of Payson, AZ, brothers Frank (Sherry) Vaught of Kyle, TX and Ronald (Evangelina Todeschi) Vaught of Phoenix, AZ, her beloved dog Willy, numerous nieces, nephews, friends and large extended family. The family would like to thank the Crane's Roost, Dr. Matt DeKay, Southwest Home Health and Guardian Angel Hospice for the loving care they provided to our mother. We would also like to extend a very special thank you to Casey Martinez and Enrique Polanco for everything they have done for our family over the years.
Visitation: Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street, Farmington, NM. Celebration of Life: Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10 AM at Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Aztec Cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers the Family request donations be made to the in her name.
Erma's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 8 to May 9, 2019