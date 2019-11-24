|
Ernest (Ernie) B. Sandoval
Farmington -
Ernest B. Sandoval, (Ernie), 63, of Farmington, New Mexico passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. He was born May 27, 1956, in Durango, Colorado, to Bernie Sandoval and Pauline Gonzales-Sears, raised in Farmington, and later moved to San Diego, California where he spent numerous years before returning back to Farmington 7 years ago.
Ernie loved watching sports of all sorts and was and avid fan of the LA Chargers. He will be missed by his loved ones and so many others.
Ernie is preceded in death by his mother Pauline Gonzales-Sears and a sister, Christine Sandoval.
Ernie is survived by his father, Bernabe (Bernie) Sandoval, 6 brothers, Andy Sandoval (Sharon), Jessie Sandoval (Deanna) James Sears Jr., Trey Sandoval (Becky), Wayne Sandoval, and 2 sisters, Teri Sandoval and Jennie (Chuck) Sanders, and 4 children, Christopher Styles and Jessica Rice, Angela Sandoval-Ortiz, and Valerie Sandoval. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and a world of extended family who thought the world of Ernie.
Ernie's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel
404 W. Arrington St. Farmington, NM 87401 505-327-5142
Services being held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Wednesday, November 27 beginning at 9 a.m. Those who wish to extend their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019