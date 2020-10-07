Ernest Garcia

Ernest GarciaAztec - Our beloved Ernest went home to the Lord on October 6, 2020.He was born April 23, 1942 to Louis and Cleotilda Garcia in Lumberton, NM. He was the youngest of his siblings. He married Maria Sena in 1979. They had one daughter Cassandra (son Dominic and daughter Emmalee), and one son Daniel (wife Amber and daughter Gemma).He is preceded in death by his mother, father, brothers, and sisters. He leaves behind his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.He loved spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, and going to the casino.Services/burial for Ernest will be held on Friday October 16, 2020 at Memory Gardens in Farmington at 1pm.