Bloomfield - Ernest Thomas Tillerson Sr. age 65 of Bloomfield, NM passed away Saturday Dec. 28, 2019. He was born Oct. 28, 1954 in Joplin, Missouri to parents Mr. and Mrs. Ernest C. Tillerson. In 1958 Ernie moved to Grants, NM where he resided and graduated in 1972. Ernie then moved to Bloomfield in 1979 where he resided and worked oil fields for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his son Ernest T. Tillerson Jr., his parents Ernest and Dolores Tillerson, grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Tomas Macio and Grandmother Ruth Perryman. He is survived by his children Amy Jaramillo of Bloomfield, son Eric Tillerson of Bloomfield, sisters Debbie Vigil of Las Vegas, NM, Kathy Lovato of Bluewater Village, Tracy Tillerson of Rio Rancho, NM. Also, his grandson Paul Jaramillo and fiancé Mae of Farmington, NM, granddaughters Sierra Tillerson of Harrison, Ohio and Vanessa Jaramillo of Bloomfield, NM, grandson Elias Tillerson of Bloomfield, NM. As well as one aunt and one uncle plus multiple nieces and cousins. The memorial will take place at The Light of His Way Church by Naaba Ani in Bloomfield, NM on the 18th of January 2020 at 3:30 pm.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020