Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Tillerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Thomas Tillerson Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Thomas Tillerson Sr. Obituary
Ernest Thomas Tillerson Sr.

Bloomfield - Ernest Thomas Tillerson Sr. age 65 of Bloomfield, NM passed away Saturday Dec. 28, 2019. He was born Oct. 28, 1954 in Joplin, Missouri to parents Mr. and Mrs. Ernest C. Tillerson. In 1958 Ernie moved to Grants, NM where he resided and graduated in 1972. Ernie then moved to Bloomfield in 1979 where he resided and worked oil fields for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his son Ernest T. Tillerson Jr., his parents Ernest and Dolores Tillerson, grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Tomas Macio and Grandmother Ruth Perryman. He is survived by his children Amy Jaramillo of Bloomfield, son Eric Tillerson of Bloomfield, sisters Debbie Vigil of Las Vegas, NM, Kathy Lovato of Bluewater Village, Tracy Tillerson of Rio Rancho, NM. Also, his grandson Paul Jaramillo and fiancé Mae of Farmington, NM, granddaughters Sierra Tillerson of Harrison, Ohio and Vanessa Jaramillo of Bloomfield, NM, grandson Elias Tillerson of Bloomfield, NM. As well as one aunt and one uncle plus multiple nieces and cousins. The memorial will take place at The Light of His Way Church by Naaba Ani in Bloomfield, NM on the 18th of January 2020 at 3:30 pm.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -