Ernestine Nakai 39, of Red Valley, Arizona passed from this life February 18, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born May 16, 1979 in Shiprock, New Mexico. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Navajo Full Gospel Church, Shiprock, New Mexico. Interment to follow at the Red Valley Community Cemetery, Red Valley, Arizona. Ernestine is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North U.S. Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico. (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 25, 2019
