Erwin Ray Charley



Bloomfield -



Erwin Ray Charley, 61, passed away Tuesday, June 16 in Bloomfield. Erwin Ray Charley was born May 3, 1959 to James and Julia Charley he was a loving father of three children and a loving brother to two sisters and three brothers. Erwin was a truck driver and loved his work. In his earlier days Erwin Road bulls in the rodeo circuit and worked as a roustabout on oil rigs. He enjoyed fishing with his sons Derrick & Justin Charley. Erwin loved his two dogs Pepita and Priscilla. Erwin was preceded in death by his father James and his sister Linda. he is survived by his sons Justin and Derrick as well as his daughter Jessica. Mother Julia charley. Erwin has two sisters Belinda (Herb Willie) Brenda (Perry Newton) three brothers Mearl Charley, Mike (Yvette Charley),Earl (Trisha Charley) plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that loved him so! The service will be on Monday, June 22 at the first Baptist Church in Bloomfield New Mexico at 10 AM









