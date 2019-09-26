|
|
Estella Marie Montoya
Blanco - Estella Marie Montoya, 91, went peacefully home with her Savior Jesus Christ on September 21, 2019 at her home in Blanco. Stella was born on November 28, 1927 to Elizardo and Teresa Gallegos (Vallejos) in Stoner, Colorado.
Stella's early life was filled with adventure, fond memories, and calamity. Losing her mother at the age of 12, Stella and her siblings set off on the task of navigating through life without their mother's guidance. They survived two years on their own while their father was away working. This was quite the feat with her being the oldest. With the help of extended family, all began journeys down different paths. Stella's path led her to meet the love of her life, Pedro Reynell Montoya, "Ponch". Together they had six children, experienced 69 years of marriage, and amassed more stories with family and friends than can be written. Many of her memories were spent as a military spouse, carting their kids to numerous new homes, including 3 years in Europe.
Stella enjoyed being around people and always enjoyed a good time. The times spent with family and friends were something she cherished. She was an amazing homemaker and cook. Her grandchildren could never do wrong, and it was one of her greatest joys to make sure they were well fed. Everyone had their favorites, but the biscochitos, chili, and tortillas were loved by all. She loved vacationing and was thankful of how her husband took her to Canada, Mexico, a cruise, and other places far and wide; all after traveling the world in the military. She also enjoyed camping, quilting, playing poker with friends and family, and watching her "cowboys". She was hard-working, very independent, fun-loving, caring, and at times cantankerous. She led by example and with her authoritarian character. She was our Matriarch and is going to be missed immensely.
Estella Marie was preceded in death by her husband Pedro Reynell Montoya, parents Elizardo and Teresa Gallegos, brothers Johnny Gallegos, Philaberto Gallegos, Medardo Gallegos, and baby brother Gallegos, sons Gregory Montoya and Pedro Reynell J.R., and a grandson Michael Ray Osborne. She is survived by her sisters Lily Solomon, Florence Nix, Pita Martinez, and Ida Belarde, daughter Teresa Codling, daughter Geraldine Key (Bill), son Marvin Montoya, daughter Carla Brown (Chris), grandchildren Michael Gene, Cindy, Tina, Brooke, Kimberly, J.R., Matthew, Gregory, James, Nicholas, and Cailin, great grandchildren Sean, Victoria, Annie, Corbin, Katie, Cassidy, Caleb, Kaiden, Michael, Francesca, C.J., Lily, and Natalie, and great great grandchildren Olive and Evelyn.
Although deeply saddened, our hearts are filled with joy knowing you are with the Lord, with your Ponch, and with your friends you missed so much. We love you Nana.
A rosary will be held at St. Rose church in Blanco, Friday the 27th at 7:00 PM. A celebration service will be held at St. Rose on Saturday the 28th at 10:00 AM. Immediately following services will be a luncheon in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, Stella would like donations to be made to or s.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019