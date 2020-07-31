Athelee Coston
Kirtland - Eulah "Athelee" Coston
9/28/1927 - 7/28/2020
Athelee has gone home. She left us on July 28, 2020 to go with the Lord, not because of COVID-19 but because of the separation from her loved ones that COVID has caused. Do not weep for a precious beautiful soul that is whole and free and running with Jesus, but rejoice always knowing she is reunited with so many loved ones that went before her.
She was a great confidant. We could go to her with anything, knowing it was safe with her and that she would pray for us diligently. Her love for Jesus was shared in so many ways: as a missionary all over our area, especially on the Reservation; teaching the youth at her church; and having Bible studies at her home. No matter where she was, before she left, someone would hear about Jesus' love.
Athelee was a powerful prayer warrior. She was an inspiration to so many in their own walk with Christ. Her legacy, her love, her dedication to Christ was strong. She was truly a woman after Gods own heart. Athelee's favorite thing to say to us all when referring to God was - - "I know, that I know, that I know"… and she truly did!
On Monday, August 3, 2020, a viewing will be held at 9:00 am, at First Baptist Church, Kirtland. Services will follow at 10:00 am with Bro. Richard Nunez officiating. Pallbearers will be Mike Davidson, Butch Wood, Korbi Hart and Rudy Duran. Honorary Pallbearers are John Scott, Steve Kinnard and Duane Currier. Burial will take place at Memory Gardens, laying her next to her husband, Mabry. In lieu of flowers we are asking that you make a donation to Hesperus Baptist Camp, 22265 Hwy 140, Hesperus, CO. 81326. You can also make a donation online at www.hesperuscamp.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Cope Memorial Chapel, 458 CR 6100, Kirtland, NM 87417.