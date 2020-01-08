|
|
Eva "Leona" Webb
Aztec - Eva 'Leona' Webb, 79, of Aztec, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Farmington. She was born March 30, 1940 in Grannis AR to Monroe and Rosie Lee Waller.
Leona was a retired, successful entrepreneur. She loved crocheting, cooking, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered for her truthful banter, quick wit, and generous heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband Orval W. Webb; parents Monroe and Rosie Lee Waller; brother, Thomas Waller; sisters, Lois Williams, Tresse Williams, and Lucille Brown.
She is survived by her daughters, Jeanie Burson and Judy Morrow; sisters, Ruth Jones, Rachel Allenbaugh, Laverne Hoofnagel, and Caroline Barnes; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A final viewing will be held at 1:30 p.m. followed immediately by Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday Jan. 11, at College Heights Baptists Church, 2700 Harvard Drive, Farmington, with Pastor Burson Corley officiating. Burial will follow at Aztec Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020