Evander Tyrell Begay



Chandler - Evander Tyrell Begay, 28 of Chandler, Arizona passed from this life Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. He was born June 9, 1992 in Shiprock, New Mexico.



Graveside Service and Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Brethren In Christ Mission Cemetery in Otis, New Mexico.



Evander is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North US Highway 491 of Shiprock, New Mexico. (505) 368-4607.









