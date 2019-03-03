Services
Bloomfield - Evangeline M. Catchpole, 105 of Bloomfield, NM formerly of Pagosa Springs, Co, passed away on February 27, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1913 in Ardmore, OK to James and Esther Moorehead. There will be a graveside service for Evangeline in the springtime. Her care has been entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache St. in Farmington. To express your condolences you can go to www.farmingtonfuneral.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2019
