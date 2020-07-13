Evelyn Mundon



Farmington - Evelyn Mundon passed away with her son, Jay Powell by her side at 4:02am on July 3, 2020 at San Juan Regional Medical Center at age 86. Mom leaves son Jay Powell, daughters Sheree Granato, Patty Allen, Denise Keith and Connie Ochova.



Mom is preceded in death by children Steven Powell, Cathy Mitchell, Evelyn Mundon, Peggy Cox and grandson Samuel Granato. Mom was a grandmother of 14 and a great-grandmother of 16. Evelyn is fun loving and a great friend. She loved to travel, arts and crafts, fishing and watching Nascar and football with her son Jay. She loved watching Jay put up Christmas lights in and outside. She would smile so big when Jay would plug them in.



Mom is loved by all she knew and will be missed. Your good hummer and fun loving spirit is what we will remember the most. You are with the Lord and lost loved ones now and all your pain is gone.



I love and miss you so much mom. I know we will always have you in our hearts and minds. Rest in peace mom.









