Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Memory Gardens
1936 - 2019
Farmington - Born 8-9-36, Died 6-29-19

Evelyn lived a very good life, surrounded by her children-grandkids (17) and great-grand kids (46) and 1 great-great-grand kid. She was a bright spot for all that knew her. Preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Lavergne Howard and her youngest daughter, Terry Davis.

Her children are Andrea (Mark) Brice, Gerry (Angel) Owens, Kathy (Rodger) Daniells, John (Sharon) Owens, Terry's husband, Archie with whom she lived with. He was a good man that took care of our mother.

We will all love and miss our mother.

Services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, 9:00 AM at Memory Gardens.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 6, 2019
