Fabian Richard Montoya
Fabian Richard Montoya, returned to his Heavenly Father on March 16th, 2020 in Los Angeles, California due to natural causes.
He was born September 17th, 1970 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to
Martha Montoya and Martin Garcia.
Fabian grew up in the South Valley of Albuquerque, New Mexico. As a child Fabian enjoyed going to the South Valley community center where he joined the boxing club and various groups. He had a love and passion for music that he carried it throughout life. Fabian attended Albuquerque High School up to his Junior year. He later received his GED.
Fabian had a passion for cooking that he learned from his first job as a cook at Church's Chicken, He emulated this talent of cooking throughout his life. Fabian was very independent, strong willed, self-reliant, as well as compassionate person who could relate well with all who he encountered. He loved being adventurous and took small road trips. Fabian loved his family and enjoyed talking with them on the phone and sending messages on Facebook.
Fabian was preceded in death by his father Martin Garcia, and stepfather Sipriano Martinez Aranda, paternal grandparents (Garcia's), maternal grandparents Juan (Lucy) Montoya.
He is survived by his mother Martha Montoya, his daughter Angelita Montoya, his 6 siblings, Lee Montoya, Vanna (Claude) Hatch, Maria (Kenneth) Trujillo, Alex Hernandez, Bryan Hernandez, Carlos Rivera, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles.
A celebration of life for Fabian will be held Friday, June 26th, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. 64 Road 3141 Aztec, New Mexico 87410.
A burial of cremations will be held Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Mosquero, New Mexico cemetery. There will be COVID-19 restrictions for both services.
