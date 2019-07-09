|
|
Fannie (White) Brady
Farmington - Surrounded by her husband, 4 children, grandchild and great grandchildren she left this life on July 4, 2019 to be with our heavenly father. Fannie was born in Wheatfields, Arizona on May 20, 1935 to John Billy and Ethel (Nez) White. She was of the Todacheeie clan and born for the Red Bottom clan. She loved to be at the "cabin" located on the Lukchukia mountain range and here she stayed in touch with mother nature. She gardened and tended her farm in Shiprock after her retirement from the Indian Health Service. She worked at Shiprock IHS for 36 years in the dental department. She also enjoyed going to the area Casinos and playing Bingo as a pastime. She was an avid Utah Jazz fan; she always wanted to know when the next basketball game was. Mom was always available and attended family traditional gatherings to assist and direct; but we think she most enjoyed her grandchildren's birthday celebrations. But as a devout Catholic she prayed and meditated; she believed that her faith could carry her into any and beyond troubles and concerns. She had attended a Women's Cursillo in the mid 60's and reaffirmed her commitment to the Lord.
Fannie is survived by her husband of 67 years, Allen Brady Sr., son Scott (Fayth), son Ray (Patricia), daughter Louann Badonie (Melvin) and son Allen "Chub" Jr. (Sandra). She had 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She has 3 sisters Emma Commacho, Ida White and Katie Blackhorse.
She was preceded by her parents, her brothers, Joe, Richard and Billy; her sister Alice, and bother Wilson. Also passing was grandson Steven Alan.
A rosary and viewing will be held at Desert View Funeral Home on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Shiprock, New Mexico at 10:00 am. Celebrant will be Father Patrick Wedking. Interment will be at Kirtland/Fruitland cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brian Brady, Josh Brady, Wacey Brady, Karlin McKinley, Milfred White, Marvis Fraizer, Lyle Francis and Chavez Nakai . Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Patrick Murphy MD., Ada Nez, Kathy George, Dr. C Micheal Beck, DDS, Andrew & Marlene Brady, John Brady, Wilbur & Marie Brady.
The Funeral reception will be held at San Juan Catholic Center in Kirtland, New Mexico.
Our family would like to thank the Shiprock IHS medical staff, Dr. Patrick Murphy, the Air transport team and the Lovelace Medical team for their sincere care and attention to our wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 9, 2019