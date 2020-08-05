Felix Jacquez



Farmington - Felix Jacquez, 83, of Farmington, passed away on April 16, 2020. He was born July 6, 1936 in Gallina, NM to Porfirio and Elmerlinda Jacquez. Felix was born and raised in Gallina, NM. In 1960, he moved to Farmington, NM., where he was Owner/Operator of Jacquez Backhoe Service. Felix loved watching his children and grandchildren in all their sporting events and spending time with his family. Felix was a member of the Knights of Columbus, where was Deputy Grand Knight and then Grand Knight.He was inducted into the Knights of Columbus Hall of Fame in 2016. Felix was a devoted Catholic and was loved and respected by all.



He was preceded in death by his Granddaughter Patricia Jacquez; his parents Porfirio and Elmerlinda Jacquez; brothers Asiscio Jacquez, Pete Jacquez and Antolino Jacquez; sister Marcella Corrales.



Felix is survived by his loving wife Lydia Jacquez of 64 years; son Dennis (Penny) Jacquez; daughters Jackie (Rhonda) Jacquez, Dorothy (Glenn) Oliver, and Kristi Jacquez; sisters Betty Lovato and Udella Arellano; grandchildren Kevin (Brandy) Daniel, Joseph (Renee) Jacquez, Jessie (Becca) Jacquez, Dillon (Halie) Jacquez, Deven (Kayla) Jacquez, Jacob Chavez, Serena Chavez, Desiree Jacquez; great-great grandchildren Reese, Jett, Emmie, Daniel, Parker, Paige Jacquez, Lilia and Luke Jacquez, Chloe, Peyton and Addie Jacquez and Amia Jacquez.



Services for Felix will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 410 N. Allen Ave in Farmington, New Mexico, on Saturday, August 15. A Rosary will be held at 9am, with a Catholic Mass to follow at 10am.









