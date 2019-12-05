|
Fern Harris
Kirtland - Fern Harris of Kirtland passed away on December 2nd, 2019. She was born on June 30th, 1913 to parents Sarah Pearl Nelson and John Manassah Gallagher. Fern graduated from Kirtland Central High School and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Kirtland.
Fern served in many callings in her lifetime. She worked as a homemaker but also worked along side her husband in many of his jobs. She was a beautiful seamstress and for many years Raymond and Fern did beautiful upholstery work and ran used furniture shop. She loved to dance and was always up to any party where she could dance and socialize with friends.
Fern was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Henry Harris; daughter, Marvene Blair; parents Sarah Pearl Nelson and John Manassah Gallagher; brothers, Charles Edmond Gallagher, Golden John Gallagher and and numerous half brothers; sisters, Alice Amelia Biggs, Wanda Catherine Acheliman; Julie Ann Gallagher, and numerous half sisters.
Fern is survived by her sons, Raymond Kieth (Lucy) Harris and Rodney J.(Colleen) Harris; sister Melba Grace Foutz; 14 grand children and numerous great and great great grand children; and many nieces, nephews and other family member and friends.
Services for Fern will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 11am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 473 CR 6100 in Kirtland. Viewing will be held from 10am -10:50 preceding the services. She will be buried in the Kirtland/Fruitland Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 14, 2019