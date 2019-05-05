|
|
Florentino "Tino" Martinez
Durango - Florentino "Tino" Martinez, age 71, of Durango, Colorado, passed away April 30, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. Tino was born August 8, 1947 in Durango, Colorado to Manuel and Tonita Martinez.
Tino grew up in the Durango Colorado area where he met and married his wife Linda and started his family. They later moved to Farmington New Mexico where he worked for the City of Farmington for 27 plus years, retiring in 2007. He served in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. He was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Tino loved to go camping and fish in the surrounding areas. He was an avid softball player, loved to bowl and had a passion for playing horseshoes. After losing his wife Linda in 2005 he continued to live his life, met Frances and later married in 2017. Most of all he loved his family and cherished his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents, Manuel and Tonita Martinez; wife, Linda P. Martinez; brothers, Lloyd Martinez, Manuel Martinez and Gilbert Martinez; sisters, Alice Kirk, Bernice Armenta, and Carmen Baca-Barkdull; and granddaughter, Natalie Lyn Monclova.
Tino is survived by wife, Frances Martinez; son, Steve (Valerie) Martinez; daughters, Amy (Donovan) Garcia, Cecelia (Daniel) Monclova and Patricia Martinez; brother, Herman (Dorothy) Martinez; sister, Josie (Joe) Montoya; grandchildren, Andrew (Taylor), Chris (Jaden), Monica (Shane), Allison (Gabe), Seth, Caleb, Sadye, and Duane; great grandchildren, Leah, Dario, Christian, and Natalie.
A Rosary will be at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 414 N. Allen Ave., Farmington, New Mexico. Mass following at 10:00 AM and will be officiated by Father Tim Farrell. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens in Farmington, New Mexico.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Atencio, Tony Delgado Sr., Ernie Delgado, Geoff Martinez, Joe Montoya and Caleb Martinez.
Tino's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 5, 2019