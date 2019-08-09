Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
500 N. Mesa Verde Ave
Aztec, NM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
500 N. Mesa Verde Ave
Aztec, NM
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Lucero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd D. Lucero


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd D. Lucero Obituary
Floyd D. Lucero

- - Floyd D. Lucero, 64, died on August 1st, 2019. He is survived by his; wife Bobbie Jo (children Stephanie and David), daughter Micki (husband Joseph), mother Viola, siblings (Lucas, Miguel, Marcus, Velma, Lawrence, Veronica), several cousins, nieces and nephews, and a network of loving neighbors, loyal friends, industry colleagues, and fellow horsemen.

Floyd was born November 12, 1954. He started working in the oil and gas industry as a teenager, and quickly grew to be one of the best and fastest drillers in the industry. He believed hard work paid off and he exemplified that belief. He loved his work and he especially loved mentoring and helping people.

He loved horses, hunting, fishing, and cooking. He took great pride in gathering people together to enjoy a meal. Most of all, he enjoyed visiting with his family and friends. His humor, kindness, and generosity will always be remembered.

A Rosary will be held Tuesday August 13th, 2019 at 9:00AM at St. Joseph Church, 500 N. Mesa Verde Ave, Aztec, NM 87410. Mass will follow the Rosary at 10:00 AM, same location. A celebration of Floyd's life will commence immediately following mass.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farmington Funeral Home
Download Now