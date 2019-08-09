|
Floyd D. Lucero
- - Floyd D. Lucero, 64, died on August 1st, 2019. He is survived by his; wife Bobbie Jo (children Stephanie and David), daughter Micki (husband Joseph), mother Viola, siblings (Lucas, Miguel, Marcus, Velma, Lawrence, Veronica), several cousins, nieces and nephews, and a network of loving neighbors, loyal friends, industry colleagues, and fellow horsemen.
Floyd was born November 12, 1954. He started working in the oil and gas industry as a teenager, and quickly grew to be one of the best and fastest drillers in the industry. He believed hard work paid off and he exemplified that belief. He loved his work and he especially loved mentoring and helping people.
He loved horses, hunting, fishing, and cooking. He took great pride in gathering people together to enjoy a meal. Most of all, he enjoyed visiting with his family and friends. His humor, kindness, and generosity will always be remembered.
A Rosary will be held Tuesday August 13th, 2019 at 9:00AM at St. Joseph Church, 500 N. Mesa Verde Ave, Aztec, NM 87410. Mass will follow the Rosary at 10:00 AM, same location. A celebration of Floyd's life will commence immediately following mass.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 9, 2019