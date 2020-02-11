|
Floyd E. Hazen
Aztec - Floyd E. Hazen, 95, a United States Army and Navy veteran, of Aztec, New Mexico passed away saturday, February 8, 2020 in Farmington, New Mexico. Floyd was born in Douglas, Whyoming to Orin E. "Sam" Hazen and Hattie E. Hartford Hazen.
Floyd joined the Army at age 15, did his tour and reenlisted in the Navy. He was certified as a radio operator on the submarine. He moved to Aztec, New Mexico in 1942, taking different jobs as a mechanic, cook and finally becoming a Police Officer for Aztec. Floyd met Jane and were wed in February of 1954. He was a police officer for 32 years (recognized for 28 years). After retirement he continued to work and had several jobs as a cook, car wash attendant, delivered meals to the elderly and of coarse loved to play pool or cards with friends at the Senior Center.
Floyd is preceded in death my his loving wife; Jane F. Hazen, parents; Orin Hazen and Hattie Hazen, brothers; George K. Hazen, John "Jack" Hazen, Orin E. Hazen Jr. and Claude Hazen, sisters; Bernice V. (Hazen) Emery, Lorraine A. (Hazen) Phelan and Merna M. Hazen.
He is survived by his son; Patrick (Karen) Hazen, daughters; Lorraine (Paul) Thomas and Carleen Hazen, grandchildren; Phillip Lobato, Mary Lobato, Nicole (Hazen) Lockett, Dion Hazen, Rachel Hazen, Jacob Hazen, Samantha (Hazen) Coday, Chrystal Hazen and Kurt Hoekstra, Jr. and many Great- Grandchildren.
Services for Floyd will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 Am at the Aztec Senior Center, 101 S. Park Ave, Aztec, NM 87410. Visitation will follow services and burial will immediately follow the visitation at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Farmington, NM.
In Lieu of flowers please make donationd to the Fraternal Order of Police or the Aztec Police Department.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020