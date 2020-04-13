Services
Shiprock - Floyd Joe Begay, 65, of Shiprock, NM passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Shiprock, NM to Joe and Helen Begay he was born to Ozeii Tachine and born for Tabaha. Floyd was a veteran of United States Navy.

Floyd was a graduate of Shiprock High School in 1972. He enlisted in the US Navy after graduating from high school. Then employed at BHP as an operator. In 1979 he was one of the first graduates of the NN Police Academy, while working as a police officer. Floyd works in the Alamo area, Magdalena, stationed at Montezuma Creek, Crownpoint and Shiprock. In 1985 he worked for NM Department of Transportation as a DOT Inspector. He retires in 2011 and spent time enjoying his hobbies and spending time with his grandchildren.

Floyd is preceded in death by his parents, Joe & Helen Begay; sister, Hannah Begay; grandparents, Fannie & Richard Barton (Redgoat).

Floyd is survived by his wife, Jacqueline D. Begay; son, Joseph Floyd Begay; daughter, Shandiin Begay; brothers, Willard Begay, Clifford Begay; sisters, Flora Tom, Lenita; sister in laws, Jennifer Laughter, Jeanelle Dee; nieces, Nicole Atcitty, Valora Tom; nephews, Matthew Atcitty, Marvin Laughter. Jr., Dineh Tom; grandchildren, Natani, Rhys, Elizabeth Benally, Kanani & Dyami Jim, Alianna J. Franklin, Dillion, Lauren, Cailynn, Aaidan Belin.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. in Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Kirtland Fruitland Cemetery with pastor Freddy Hall officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are Matthew Atcitty, Marvin Laughter, Jr., Christopher Benally, Natani Benally, Rhys Benally and Dineh Tom.

Floyd's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington, 505-327-5142. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
